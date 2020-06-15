Wayne Embry says if given the choice to play amid racial unrest, he would

Wayne Embry raises his hand as he stands with fellow recipients of 14th annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award before the 17th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn., on January 21, 2019. Wayne Embry has watched the racial unrest explode in the United States in the past few weeks, and said the footage is reminiscent of decades ago. The senior basketball advisor for the Toronto Raptors was with the Boston Celtics when Martin Luther King was assassinated during their NBA playoff series versus Philadelphia. They almost didn't play that night. Embry said while he understands why some players are against resuming the season next month, believing it will take away from the Black Lives Matter movement, he is a big believer in the power of sport, and thinks they should play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Brandon Dill