LAS VEGAS - The Vegas Golden Knights have fired head coach Gerard Gallant.
Former San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer will replace Gallant.
The move comes after the Knights' 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres last night.
More coming.
LAS VEGAS - The Vegas Golden Knights have fired head coach Gerard Gallant.
Former San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer will replace Gallant.
The move comes after the Knights' 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres last night.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.