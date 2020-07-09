Cornish heaps lavish praise upon Canadian NCAA star Chuba Hubbard

In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries past Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. As the NCAA rushing leader last season, Chuba Hubbard was a deserving winner of the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in American college football. But more impressive to Cornish was Hubbard's courageous stand this off-season against racial injustice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Sue Ogrocki