Canadian teenager Jordyn Huitema scores on debut for Paris Saint-Germain

Canada's forward Jordyn Huitema (9) is seen during the second half of a women's international soccer friendly against Mexico at BMO Field in Toronto, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Huitema scored 14 minutes into her debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, coming off the bench to head in the winner in a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Women's French Cup tournament.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston