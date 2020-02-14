LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - Three Canadian golfers were two shots off the lead after the second round of the Korn Ferry Classic's LECOM Suncoast Classic was suspended because of darkness Friday.
Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., were tied for eighth at 10 under.
Silverman and Pendrith finished their second rounds, while Svensson has three holes left.
Americans Robert Garrigus, Peter Uihlein and Greyson Sigg shared the lead at 12 under. Sigg has five holes left in the second round.
Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., was 6 under through two rounds.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.
