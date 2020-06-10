Davies, Osorio lead five-man battle for Canada Soccer video game supremacy

They've all got game. But can they video game?
Canadian internationals Sam Adekugbe (Norway's Valerenga Fotball), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Cyle Larin (Belgium's SV Zulte Waregem on loan from Turkey's Besiktas), Liam Millar (Liverpool) and Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) are facing off in a Canadian men's national team FIFA 20 tournament.
Each player will play each other once in the group stage Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. ET. The top four will advance to Friday's knockout semfinals and final, scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. ET.
All matches streamed live at http://twitch.tv/canadasoccer.
