Canadians Moore-Towers, Marinaro take silver in pairs at NHK Trophy

CORRECTS NAMES OF RUSSIAN PAIR - Silver medalists Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada, left, gold medalists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China, center, and bronze medalists Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of Russia pose with their medals at a victory ceremony after the pairs free skating program during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Sapporo, northern Japan, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)