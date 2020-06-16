Canadian international Liam Millar making his mark in the Liverpool ranks

Liverpool's Liam Millar, left, and Shrewsbury Town's Ethan Ebanks-Landell during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Canadian international Liam Millar made his first-team debut in February in a young Reds side against third-tier Shrewsbury Town in FA Cup play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jon Super