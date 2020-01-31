TORONTO - Dan Dawson had a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Toronto Rock past the Halfiax Thunderbirds 12-9 on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.
Rob Hellyer and Scott Dominey had two goals apiece for Toronto (4-2), while Challen Rogers and Damon Edwards both scored and added two assists. David Brock, Adam Jay and Reid Reinholdt also found the back of the net.
Nick Rose made 42 saves for the win.
Clarke Petterson led Halifax (6-1) with two goals and four assists, while Cody Jamieson scored twice as part of a four-point night. Ryan Benesch, Cory Becker, Eric Fannell, Colton Armstrong and Kyle Jackson rounded out the attack.
Warren Hill stopped 37 shots in net.
The Rock were 1 for 4 on the power play and the Thunderbirds were 4 for 6 with the man advantage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.
