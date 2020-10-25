Canadian goalkeeper speaks out against cyberbullying after doctored photo of his son

Red Star's goalkeeper Milan Borjan gestures during the Champions League group B soccer match between Red Star and Olympiacos, in Belgrade, Serbia on October 1, 2019, Canadian international goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who plays his club soccer in Serbia, says he plans to sue a rival club official for cyberbullying. The Red Star Belgrade 'keeper points the finger at Partizan vice-president Vladimir Vuletic after a social media post with a doctored photo of Borjan and his three-year-old son Filip. The feud has drawn plenty of attention from Serbian media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Darko Vojinovic