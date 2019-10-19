Saturday's Games

MLB Post-season

American League Championship Series

Houston 6 N.Y. Yankees 4

(Houston wins series 4-2)

---

CFL

Hamilton 33 Ottawa 12

Calgary 37 Winnipeg 33

---

NHL

New Jersey 1 Vancouver 0

Montreal 5 St. Louis 2

Vegas 3 Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Islanders 3 Columbus 2 (OT)

Colorado 6 Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 4 Boston 3 (OT)

Arizona 5 Ottawa 2

Dallas 4 Philadelphia 1

Florida 3 Nashville 2 (SO)

Los Angeles 4 Calgary 1

Buffalo 4 San Jose 3

---

AHL

Toronto 2 Cleveland 0

Ontario 5 San Jose 2

Utica 7 Rochester 1

Charlotte 7 Syracuse 3

Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2 (OT)

Iowa 4 Manitoba 2

Hershey 4 Laval 2

W-B/Scranton 3 Bridgeport 2 (SO)

Providence 7 Belleville 4

Springfield 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (SO)

Hartford 4 Binghamton 3 (OT)

Texas 3 Grand Rapids 0

Rockford 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Stockton 4 Bakersfield 3

Tucson 4 San Antonio 2

---

Major League Soccer playoffs

Eastern Confernce

Atlanta 1 New England 0

Toronto 5 D.C. 1

Western Conference

Seattle 4 Dallas 3

Salt Lake 2 Portland 1

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

---

AHL

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

---

NFL

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

---

Major League Soccer playoffs

Eastern Conference

New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Western Conference

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

