Saturday's Games
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
Houston 6 N.Y. Yankees 4
(Houston wins series 4-2)
---
CFL
Hamilton 33 Ottawa 12
Calgary 37 Winnipeg 33
---
NHL
New Jersey 1 Vancouver 0
Montreal 5 St. Louis 2
Vegas 3 Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Islanders 3 Columbus 2 (OT)
Colorado 6 Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 4 Boston 3 (OT)
Arizona 5 Ottawa 2
Dallas 4 Philadelphia 1
Florida 3 Nashville 2 (SO)
Los Angeles 4 Calgary 1
Buffalo 4 San Jose 3
---
AHL
Toronto 2 Cleveland 0
Ontario 5 San Jose 2
Utica 7 Rochester 1
Charlotte 7 Syracuse 3
Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2 (OT)
Iowa 4 Manitoba 2
Hershey 4 Laval 2
W-B/Scranton 3 Bridgeport 2 (SO)
Providence 7 Belleville 4
Springfield 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (SO)
Hartford 4 Binghamton 3 (OT)
Texas 3 Grand Rapids 0
Rockford 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Stockton 4 Bakersfield 3
Tucson 4 San Antonio 2
---
Major League Soccer playoffs
Eastern Confernce
Atlanta 1 New England 0
Toronto 5 D.C. 1
Western Conference
Seattle 4 Dallas 3
Salt Lake 2 Portland 1
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
---
AHL
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
---
NFL
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
---
Major League Soccer playoffs
Eastern Conference
New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Western Conference
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
