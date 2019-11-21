Canadian gymnast Black approaching rehab as a nice distraction ahead of Tokyo

Ellie Black chalks her hands before the beam event in the artistic gymnastics competition at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru on July 31, 2019. When Ellie Black tore ligaments in her ankle at the recent world gymnastics championships, she reached out to someone who knows plenty about rehabbing injuries. Kyle Schewfelt broke both of his legs less than a year before the 2008 Olympics but recovered to compete in Beijing. CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan