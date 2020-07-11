SAN ANTONIO - Canadian Taylor Pendrith sat in third after three rounds at the Korn Ferry Tour's TPC San Antonio Challenge on Saturday, four shots back of American leader David Lipsky.
Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., shot a 7-under 65 to move six spots up the leaderboard at 15-under overall.
Lipsky (62) was at 19 under, a shot better than France's Paul Barjon (65) in second.
Adam Svensson (65) of Surrey, B.C., was tied for ninth at 13 under.
Pendrith has strung together an impressive series of rounds to rocket up the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour's rankings.
He is projected to move up to 20th overall in the tour's standings. The top 25 earn PGA Tour cards for next season.
Pendrith has shot 70 or better in each of his past 15 rounds, including 12 of those in the 60s.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 11, 2020.