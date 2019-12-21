BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Nic Petan score the eventual winner on the power play and added three assists as the Toronto Marlies downed the Belleville Senators 7-3 on Saturday in the American Hockey League.
The game was Greg Moore’s first behind the bench for the Marlies (18-7-3), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Petan has now recorded two goals and five assists in two games against Belleville this season.
Marlies defenceman Timothy Liljegren added a goal and two assists, while Darren Archibald, Kenny Agostino, Hudson Elynuik and Mason Marchment also scored for Toronto.
Josh Norris, Drake Batherson and Filip Chlapik replied for Belleville (17-11-1), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.
Joseph Woll made 28 saves in victory.
Filip Gustavsson turned aside 11-of-15 shots before being pulled after two periods. Joey Daccord made five save in relief.
Belleville failed to score on seven power-play opportunities, while Toronto went 2 for 5 with the man advantage.
