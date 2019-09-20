Friday's Games

CFL

Calgary 23 Toronto 16

Hamilton 30 Edmonton 27

---

NHL Pre-season

New Jersey 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 1

Toronto 3 Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 4 Detroit 3 (OT)

St. Louis 4 Winnipeg 3 (OT)

Edmonton 6 Calgary 2

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 5 Seattle 3

Oakland 8 Texas 0

Toronto 4 N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 10 Detroit 1

Houston 6 L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4 (11 innings)

Minnesota 4 Kansas City 3

National League

St. Louis 2 Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 6 San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 8 Cincinnati 1

Washington 6 Miami 4

Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 9 San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 12 L.A. Dodgers 5

Interleague

Cleveland 5 Philadelphia 2

---

