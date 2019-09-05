Labour Day lives up to billing for Roughriders linebacker Moncrief

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray (15) dives with the ball as he's tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Derrick Moncrief (42) during second half CFL football action in Toronto on Saturday, October 7, 2017. It took three seasons, but Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Derrick Moncrief finally experienced his first Labour Day clash and it lived up to his lofty expectations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn