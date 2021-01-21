Alice Hoagland, gay-rugby godmother and 9-11 activist, dies

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2008, file photo, Alice Hoagland, the mother of 9/11 victim Mark Bingham, speaks during a news conference following a pretrial session for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and his four co-defendants in Camp Justice on the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Hoagland, beloved as a mother figure by players in the global gay rugby movement her own son Mark Bingham helped establish shortly before he perished as one of the heroes of Flight 93, died Dec. 22, 2020, in her sleep at her home in California after battling Addison’s disease. (Mandel NGAN/Pool Photo via AP)