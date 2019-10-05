Saturday's Games
CFL
Montreal 21 Calgary 17
Saskatchewan 21 Winnipeg 6
B.C. 55 Toronto 8
---
NHL
Montreal 6 Toronto 5 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 4 Ottawa 1
Calgary 3 Vancouver 0
Edmonton 6 Los Angeles 5
Florida 4 Tampa Bay 3
Pittsburgh 7 Columbus 2
Buffalo 7 New Jersey 2
Carolina 3 Washington 2 (SO)
St. Louis 3 Dallas 2
Detroit 5 Nashville 3
Colorado 4 Minnesota 2
Boston 1 Arizona 0
Anaheim 3 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Cleveland 4 Laval 1
Toronto 4 Belleville 1
Manitoba 5 Texas 3
Hartford 5 Charlotte 3
WB/Scranton 4 Hershey 3
Springfield 5 Bridgeport 1
Providence 3 Lehigh Valley 0
Utica 4 Binghamton 3
Grand Rapids 8 Chicago 5
Stockton 4 Colorado 2
Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)
---
MLB
American League Division Series
N.Y. Yankees 8 Minnesota 2
(Yankees lead series 2-0)
Houston 3 Tampa Bay 1
(Astros lead series 2-0)
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
National League Division Series
Atlanta at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
Los Angeles at Washington, 7:45 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
---
NHL
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
---
AHL
Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Tucson at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
---
MLS
New England at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.
New York at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
