Canadian 'keeper Erin McLeod looks to share her experiences through mindfulness

Canada goalkeeper Erin McLeod waves to fans after defeating Switzerland 1-0 during the FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer action in Vancouver on June 21, 2015. Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod is no stranger to beating herself up over mistakes made on the field. But over the years, the 36-year-old soccer star from St. Albert, Alta., has learned to better handle setbacks. She has drawn from coaches, sports psychologists, her own experiences and more than a few self-help books. The result is a mindfulness program, developed with Bethel University professor Rachel Lindvall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck