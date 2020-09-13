LIVERPOOL, England - Canadian international defender Shelina Zadorsky made her debut for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in a 1-0 loss at Everton in FA Women's Super League play.
Izzy Christiansen's 51st-minute header sealed the win for Everton (2-0-0) as Spurs lost their first away fixture of the season.
"Not the performance we wanted today, but we keep building! Honoured to have made my debut with this amazing group," Zadorsky tweeted.
Zadorsky, a 27-year-old centre back from London, Ont., who has won 66 caps for Canada, joined Tottenham (0-1-1) in August on loan from the NWSL's Orlando Pride.
Also Sunday, Manchester City was held to a 0-0 draw by Brighton (1-0-1). Canadian striker Janine Beckie came on for Man City in the 63rd minute. City (1-0-1) extended its home record to 29 games (24-0-5) in all competitions.
On Saturday, Canadian forward Adrian Leon and West Ham United (0-1-1) took their lumps in a 9-1 loss to league-leading Arsenal (2-0-0).
Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming came on in the 80th minute as Chelsea (1-0-1) romped to a 9-0 victory over visiting Bristol City (0-2-0).
Danish star Pernille Harder, signed from Wolfsburg in what the German club called "a record transfer fee for the women's game" scored in her debut for Chelsea. The transfer fee was reported at some 300,000 euros ($468,230).
Harder, who came off the bench in the 67th minute, made it 8-0 with a nifty backheel in the 73rd minute
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2020.