Rangers will not loan Lafrenière to Canada for world junior hockey championship

Canada's Alexis Lafreniere shoots during the team's practice at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Jan. 1, 2020. Lafrenière will not be going for another gold medal this winter. Hockey Canada said in a statement Thursday that the NHL's New York Rangers will not loan the top pick in 2020 to Canada's team for the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz