West-leading Bombers say Lions can still roar despite toothless record

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols (15) reacts as Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Freddie Bishop III (56) picks up a penalty for roughing the passer during second half CFL football action in Toronto on August 1, 2019. With the struggling B.C. Lions coming to town, the West Division-leading Blue Bombers want to avoid the "trap game" curse they stumbled into when they suffered a one-point loss to the lowly Argonauts earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette