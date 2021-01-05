Greg Vanney lands in Los Angeles, looking to take the Galaxy back to MLS glory

LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney poses for a photo in Carson, Calif., on Monday, January 4, 2021. The 46-year-old Vanney left Toronto on Dec. 1, saying he needed a new challenge after more than six successful years at TFC. He will get one in Los Angeles, which finished 10th in the Western Conference this season at 6-12-4. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - LA Galaxy, Robert Mora