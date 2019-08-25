Sunday's Games
CFL
At Moncton N.B.
Montreal 28 Toronto 22
MLB
American League
Seattle 3 Toronto 1
Baltimore 8 Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 9 Cleveland 8 (10 innings)
Minnesota 7 Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 0
Houston 11 L.A. Angels 2
National League
St. Louis 11 Colorado 4
Miami 3 Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Pittsburgh 9 Cincinnati 8
Arizona 5 Milwaukee 2
Washington 7 Chicago Cubs 5 (11 innings)
Interleague
San Diego 3 Boston 1
San Francisco 5 Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 5 L.A. Dodgers 1
MLS
Columbus 3 Cincinnati 1
FC Dallas 5 Houston 1
LA Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 3
