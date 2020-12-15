Police make arrests after theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from his father's home

Walter Gretzky, father of Hockey Hall-of-Famer Wayne Gretzky, waves to fans as the Buffalo Sabres play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father. The Gretzky family reported the souvenirs were stolen from Brantford, Ont., home of Walter Gretzky in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette