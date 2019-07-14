Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 1
Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3
Detroit 12 Kansas City 8
Houston 12 Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 3
Oakland 3 Chicago White Sox 2
National League
Philadelphia 4 Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 2
San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 5 Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 10 Cincinnati 9
Atlanta 4 San Diego 1
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 7 Boston 4 (12 innings)
---
MLS
Seattle 2 Atlanta 1
N.Y. Red Bulls 2 New York City 1
---
