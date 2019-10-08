Sharks bring back 40-year-old Patrick Marleau for 2nd stint

FILE - In this March 16, 2017, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau (12) skates with the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in San Jose, Calif. Marleau is returning to San Jose. General manager Doug Wilson announced Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, that the Sharks' all-time leader in games, goals and points is returning to his original team after spending the past two seasons in Toronto. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)