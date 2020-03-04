Toronto's Albin Choi ready to retire as professional caddy while on top

Albin Choi holds a medal after winning low amateur Canadian during final round play at the 2012 Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf and County Club in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, July 29, 2012. As Toronto???s Albin Choi has recovered from an injured wrist he???s been working as a golf pro to keep his hand in the game. When Sungjae Im asked Choi to caddy at last week???s Honda Classic he was happy to help out a friend. But after Im won the PGA Tour event Choi is ready to ???retire??? as a caddy and return to the ranks of pro golf. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette