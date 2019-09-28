DOHA, Qatar - Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse capped a comeback season in style Saturday as he raced to a bronze medal in the men's 100 metres at the world track and field championships.
The star runner from Markham, Ont., surged past Commonwealth Games champion Akani Simbine late in the race to finish in a personal-best time of 9.90 seconds.
Christian Coleman, the favourite in Doha, won with a time of 9.76 seconds, while fellow American and two-time world champion Justin Gatlin was second in 9.89 seconds.
Simbine, from South Africa, was fourth in 9.93 seconds.
Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., finished in eighth in 10.08 seconds in his first 100-metre world championship final.
It was the third career world championship medal for De Grasse, who has rejoined the world's sprinting elite after a frustrating stretch of two lost seasons to hamstring injuries.
De Grasse's troubles began at the 2017 world championships in London, where his hurt hamstring forced him to withdraw from the 100- and 200-metre events. DeGrasse was considered a medal contender in both events — perhaps even a threat to beat Jamaican legend Usain Bolt — after a highly successful three-medal performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Now he can put London in the past and look towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with at least one podium result in Doha. Both De Grasse and Brown are medal contenders in the 200 metres, which start with heats on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.