Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Kyrie Wilson signs two-year extension with club

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Kyrie Wilson to a two-year contract extension.
Wilson returns to the club for a fourth season.
The native of Fresno, Calif., started every game for the Bombers in their 2019 Grey Cup campaign. He had 63 defensive tackles, three sacks, one interception, five pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries and three tackles for losses.
A three-year starter at Fresno State University, Wilson came to the Bombers in 2017 after signing with the NFL's Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
REDBLACKS SIGN TWO INTERNATIONALS
The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Mexican kicker Jose Maltos and receiver Guillermo Villalobos.
Maltos, from Monterrey, was the second overall pick in the 2019 CFL-LFA draft.
Prior to the draft, he spent the 2018 season with B.C.
In 2013, he was signed by the NFL's New Orleans Saints after playing college football at Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Mexico.
Villalobos, from Mexico City, was the 11th pick in the 2019 CFL-LFA draft.
He made his CFL debut on July 25, 2019 against Calgary and went on to play in eight games during his first season.
Before joining Ottawa, Villalobos played professionally in Mexico with the Mexicas, where he won a LFA championship, the MVP title and the 2019 award for best receiver.
