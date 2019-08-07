Quarterback Trevor Harris to face Redblacks for first time since departure

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris passes during first half CFL football action against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, on July 11, 2019. Trevor Harris will face the Ottawa Redblacks for the first time this season.The 33-year-old quarterback spent three seasons in Ottawa, winning a Grey Cup in 2016 and appearing in last year's title game, before heading to Edmonton as a free agent. On Friday, the Eskimos (4-3) will host the Redblacks (3-4). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck