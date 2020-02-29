Canadian speedskater Dubreuil captures silver at world sprint championships

Winners gather on the podium after the 1000m men event with winner Kjeld Nuis from the Netherlands, second placed Laurent Dubreuil from Canada, left, and third placed Tatsuya Shinhama from Japan, right, during the World Cup skating all-round 2020 in the Viking ship at Hamar in Norway, Saturday Feb. 29, 2020. Tatsuya Shinhama at right, was also crowned World Champion overall sprint. (Geir Olsen / NTB scanpix via AP)