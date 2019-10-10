McLeod Bethel-Thompson back as the starter with struggling Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (4) runs for the sidelines while pursued by Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Justin Tuggle (22) during second half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Bethel-Thompson is back as the Toronto Argonauts' starting quarterback. He'll begin his second stint under centre Friday night when Toronto (2-12) hosts the Ottawa Redblacks (3-11) at BMO Field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power