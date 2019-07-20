HAMILTON - Kadell Thomas scored a highlight-reel goal on an individual effort as Forge FC went on to beat Valour FC 3-1 on Saturday in Canadian Premiere League action.
Thomas went 1-on-2 and deked out two defenders in the box before flicking the ball over goalkeeper Tyson Farago from in close in the 94th minute.
Elimane Cisse opened the scoring for Forge (3-1-0) in the 32nd minute and Emery Welshman doubled the lead five minutes later.
Tyler Attardo made it a 2-1 match when he potted a goal for Valour (0-1-1) in the 49th minute.
---
HFX WANDERERS PACIFIC FC
LANGFORD, B.C. — Terran Campbell scored the go-ahead goal in the 61st minute, then added another in extra time as Pacific (1-3-0) beat HFX (1-3-0) to snap a three-match winless streak.
---
