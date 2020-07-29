Blackhawks ban Native American headdresses at home games

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks fan Joy Bereckis watches a Blackhawk video before an NHL hockey game between the Blackhawks and the Vancouver Canucks in Chicago. The team announced Wednesday, July 29, 2020, that they are banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)