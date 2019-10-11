Olivia Howe enters uncharted territory, joining Moose Jaw WHL coaching staff

Moose Jaw Warriors coaching assistant Olivia Howe gives instructions to players during training camp in Moose Jaw, Sask. in this undated handout photo. The Moose Jaw Warriors are believed to have hired the first female coach in Western Hockey League history. Oivia Howe, a native of Moose Jaw, Sask., has been named a coaching assistant with the club after serving as a guest coach during training camp. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Moose Jaw Warriors *MANDATORY CREDIT*