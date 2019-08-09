MONTREAL - Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov set up an all-Russian semifinal Friday in the Rogers Cup.
The eighth-seeded Medvedev beat second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-1, and the sixth-seeded Khachanov topped third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 6-3.
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain, the No. 2 player in the world and defending champion from the 2018 event in Toronto, faced No. 7 Fabio Fognini of Italy in the first night semifinal. No. 16 Gael Monfils of France played No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the late match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.