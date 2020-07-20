Bergeron, Couturier, O'Reilly named finalists for NHL's Selke Trophy

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron skates during NHL hockey camp, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Boston. Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron, Philadelphia Flyers centerd Sean Couturier and St. Louis Blues centerd Ryan O'Reilly are the three finalists for the 2019-20 Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's best defensive forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elise Amendola