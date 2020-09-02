Toronto Wolfpack make their case for new owner and return to Super League

Toronto Wolfpack rugby balls and training equipment are shown at Lamport Stadium in Toronto, on May 10, 2019. The Toronto Wolfpack have presented their proposed new owner and business plan to English rugby league authorities. More discussions are expected but the bottom line for the transatlantic rugby league team is it has to be treated equally with the other clubs if it is to go forward. In the meantime, another payroll date has come and gone without any cheques going out. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson