Bayern beats Dortmund, closes in on 8th straight Bundesliga

Munich's sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, second left, greets Dortmund's Emre Can, right, after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The German Bundesliga is the world's first major soccer league to resume after a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Federico Gambarini/DPA via AP, Pool)