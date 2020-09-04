Friday's Games
NHL
At Edmonton
Dallas 5 Colorado 4 (OT)
(Dallas wins series 4-3)
Vegas 3 Vancouver 0
(Vegas wins series 4-3)
---
NBA
Miami 115 Milwaukee 100
(Miami leads series 3-0)
Houston 112 L.A. Lakers 97
(Houston leads series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 2 Detroit 0 (7 innings, 1st game)
Toronto 8 Boston 7 (7 innings, 1st game)
Minnesota 3 Detroit 2 (8 innings, 2nd game)
N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 5 (1st game)
Boston 3 Toronto 2 (7 innings, 2nd game)
Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 4
Baltimore 6 N.Y. Yankees 3 (7 innings, 2nd game)
Seattle 6 Texas 3
L.A. Angels 6 Houston 5 (11 innings)
National League
Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 2 (7 innings, 1st game)
Atlanta 7 Washington 1 (7 innings, 1st game)
Pittsburgh 4 Cincinnati 3 (7 innings, 2nd game)
Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 10 Atlanta 9 (7 innings, 2nd game)
Chicago Cubs 4 St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 10 Colorado 6
Arizona 6 San Francisco 5
Interleague
Tampa Bay 5 Miami 4
Milwaukee 7 Cleveland 1
San Diego 7 Oakland 0
---