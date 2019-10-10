Stampeders sense playoff feel with tough matchup against Roughriders

Montreal Alouettes' Jake Wieneke, left, and Calgary Stampeders' Royce Metchie go up for the ball during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Saturday, October 5, 2019. The Calgary Stampeders know the task at hand. If the Stampeders (9-5) hope to finish atop the CFL???s West Division standings, they need to beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-4) when the two rivals clash at McMahon Stadium on Friday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes