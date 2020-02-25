Veteran midfielder Diana Matheson returns to national team after one-year absence

Canada head coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller waits for the start of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Canada and Cameroon in Montpellier, France on June 10, 2019. Coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller announces his squad for the Tournoi de France, an elite women's soccer tournament that will see eighth-ranked Canada take on the third-ranked Netherlands, No. 4 France and No. 9 Brazil next month in Calais. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Claude Paris