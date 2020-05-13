Liberal MP Bratina suggests CFL take different approach with federal government

A football with the new CFL logo sits on a chair in Winnipeg, Friday, November 27, 2015. An MP with a long history with the CFL is hoping the league has called an audible in its approach to securing financial help from the federal government. Liberal MP Bob Bratina, who spent 20 years doing play-by-play on Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts radio broadcasts before entering politics, is questioning the CFL's strategy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods