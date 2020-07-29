Lee Anna Osei honouring brother through Black Canadian Coaches initiative

Lee Anna Osei, head coach of the St. Francis Xavier women's basketball team, is shown in this 2020 handout photo. Of the nearly 400 coaches and athletic directors in Canadian university sports, only 10 per cent of positions are held by Black, Indigenous or people of colour. Lee Anna Osei says that needs to change. A few weeks ago the St. Francis Xavier women's basketball coach started the Black Canadian Coaches Association not only to amplify the message but get Canadian schools committed to making change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - StFX Athletics, Bryan L Kennedy