Women's hockey union announces second Dream Gap Tour stop in Toronto

Canada forward Natalie Spooner moves the puck during second period of 2018 Four Nations Cup gold medal game against the United States, in Saskatoon, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. The Professional Women's Hockey Association's Dream Gap Tour is returning to Toronto. Canadian national team forwards Natalie Spooner, Sarah Nurse, Marie-Philip Poulin and American stars Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hilary Knight are among the 120 players participating in a six-game showcase Jan. 11-12.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards