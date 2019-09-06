Eskimos host Stampeders looking to avoid another loss to provincial rivals

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jonathon Jennings (3) hands the ball off to teammate Greg Morris (22) during first half CFL action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, in Regina, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. The Redblacks are promoting Jennings to starting quarterback.The Redblacks (3-7) will replace the struggling Dominique Davis with Jennings when they return to action on Saturday against the visiting Toronto Argonauts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith