MacLean sisters draw on Olympic swim careers, each other during pandemic

Brittany MacLean, of Etobicoke, Ont., speaks during a press conference with members of Canada's swimming team in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday Aug. 3, 2016. Olympic swimmers and sisters Heather and Brittany MacLean were each other's strongest supports during their competitive careers. The Toronto siblings continue to lean on each other in tough times. Heather is an obstetrics nurse at Mount Sinai where the COVID-19 virus is a daily threat. Their longtime coach at the Etobicoke Swim Club died this week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick