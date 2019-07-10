Sophomore Nick Arbuckle chasing second straight road win in Hamilton

Calgary Stampeders' quarterback Nick Arbuckle takes the snap during CFL pre-season football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Calgary, Friday, May 31, 2019. Another week, another road test for Nick Arbuckle.The sophomore quarterback will make his second straight start Saturday night when the Calgary Stampeders (2-1) visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-1) at Tim Hortons Field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh