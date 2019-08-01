Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club hosting LPGA Tour's CP Women's Open in 2020

Sean O'Hair, of West Chester, Penn., putts on the seventh hole during the final round at the Canadian Open PGA golf tournament at the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, B.C., on July 24, 2011. The LPGA Tour's CP Women's Open will return to B.C. next year.Golf Canada has announced the LPGA Tour's lone Canadian stop will be at the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck